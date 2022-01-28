US Capital Advisors Weighs in on NuStar Energy L.P.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:NS)

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NuStar Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the pipeline company will earn ($0.84) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.86).

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.17). NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 53.34% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $412.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group upgraded NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of NuStar Energy stock opened at $16.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.31 and a 200 day moving average of $15.93. NuStar Energy has a fifty-two week low of $13.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 2.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 10,145 shares during the period. F&V Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $297,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NuStar Energy by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 455,573 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,234,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in NuStar Energy by 113.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 66,238 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 35,163 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in NuStar Energy by 20.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,567 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791 shares during the period. 58.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.87%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -116.79%.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

