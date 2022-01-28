USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) by 23.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,085 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in USA Truck were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 246.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of USA Truck in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of USA Truck in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USA Truck in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USA Truck in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:USAK opened at $17.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.02. The stock has a market cap of $157.30 million, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. USA Truck, Inc. has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $23.56.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter. USA Truck had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 2.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that USA Truck, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USA Truck Profile

USA Truck, Inc engages in the provision of transportation of general commodities. It operates through the Trucking and USAT Logistics segments. The Trucking segment includes one-way truckload, and dedicated freight motor carrier services. The USAT Logistics segment offers freight brokerage, logistics and rail intermodal services.

