USDK (USDK) Trading Up 0% Over Last 7 Days

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 28th. One USDK coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002749 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, USDK has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. USDK has a market capitalization of $28.58 million and $160.82 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

USDK Coin Profile

USDK launched on May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

Buying and Selling USDK

