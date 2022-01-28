UserTesting (NYSE:USER) & Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Head to Head Contrast

UserTesting (NYSE:USER) and Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares UserTesting and Paycor HCM’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UserTesting $102.19 million 6.74 -$33.98 million N/A N/A Paycor HCM $352.78 million 11.80 -$96.92 million N/A N/A

UserTesting has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Paycor HCM.

Profitability

This table compares UserTesting and Paycor HCM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UserTesting N/A N/A N/A Paycor HCM N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for UserTesting and Paycor HCM, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UserTesting 0 0 9 1 3.10 Paycor HCM 0 4 8 0 2.67

UserTesting presently has a consensus target price of $13.56, suggesting a potential upside of 177.21%. Paycor HCM has a consensus target price of $38.42, suggesting a potential upside of 61.01%. Given UserTesting’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe UserTesting is more favorable than Paycor HCM.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.6% of Paycor HCM shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

UserTesting beats Paycor HCM on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UserTesting

UserTesting, Inc. engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences. The company sells through a direct selling motion with field sales representatives; and inside sales organization that sells to mid-market, and small and medium-sized business customers. It serves customers in B2B and B2C technology, health and fitness, retail and apparel, travel and hospitality, financial services, automotive and transportation, food and beverage, consumer products, and other industries. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM Inc. creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc. is based in CINCINNATI.

