V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Receives $85.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.83.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VFC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays lowered shares of V.F. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. William Blair lowered shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of V.F. to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Get V.F. alerts:

Shares of V.F. stock traded down $4.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.62. 429,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,240,428. The company has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.99. V.F. has a fifty-two week low of $65.34 and a fifty-two week high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.13. V.F. had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that V.F. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. V.F.’s payout ratio is 64.31%.

In related news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $567,575.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi acquired a new stake in V.F. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,803,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in V.F. by 4,144.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,443,245 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $96,697,000 after buying an additional 1,409,243 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in V.F. by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,394,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $294,390,000 after buying an additional 1,180,223 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in V.F. by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,220,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,315,240,000 after buying an additional 995,982 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in V.F. by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,042,656 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $741,842,000 after buying an additional 965,353 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.