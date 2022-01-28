Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms have commented on VLEEY. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Valeo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Valeo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Valeo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Valeo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

VLEEY stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.81. The company had a trading volume of 83,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Valeo has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $20.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.65.

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.

