Validity Price Hits $3.62 on Top Exchanges (VAL)

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Validity has a market cap of $16.24 million and approximately $204,756.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Validity has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar. One Validity coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.62 or 0.00009754 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005017 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00006917 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003618 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $178.49 or 0.00481365 BTC.

Validity Profile

VAL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,496,931 coins and its circulating supply is 4,490,354 coins. The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org . Validity’s official website is validitytech.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Validity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Validity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Validity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

