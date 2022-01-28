Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $60.90

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $60.90 and last traded at $60.90, with a volume of 39 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.62.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.28 and a 200-day moving average of $38.86. The stock has a market cap of $500.84 million and a PE ratio of 18.89.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.97 million for the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 66.21% and a return on equity of 38.11%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.65%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VALU. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Value Line during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Value Line by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Value Line by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 6,419 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Value Line by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 148,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,606,000 after purchasing an additional 22,685 shares during the period. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Value Line, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It produces investment periodicals based on underlying research and making available copyright data, including certain proprietary ranking system and other proprietary information, to third parties under written agreements for use in third-party managed and marketed investment products and for other purposes.

