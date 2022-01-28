Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAC. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC opened at $45.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.61. The stock has a market cap of $372.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.48. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $29.57 and a 52 week high of $50.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

