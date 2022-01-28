Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Purchases 350 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 1.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 15,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Cummins by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Cummins by 1.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 148,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Cummins by 39.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 430,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,452,000 after purchasing an additional 121,727 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 3.5% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.50.

Shares of CMI opened at $224.08 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.38 and a 1 year high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $222.15 and a 200-day moving average of $230.44.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 15.15 EPS for the current year.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $233,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,734,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,550 shares of company stock valued at $4,052,119 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

