Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,036 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 327,706 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $37,991,000 after buying an additional 36,771 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.6% during the second quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 9,318 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABT stock opened at $120.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $105.36 and a one year high of $142.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.36.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 46.65%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABT. UBS Group raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.49.

In other news, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,308,658.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $658,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,177 shares of company stock valued at $9,173,208 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

