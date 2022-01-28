Van Strum & Towne Inc. Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 50.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 31,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $102.03 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $89.74 and a one year high of $114.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.96 and its 200 day moving average is $108.98.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.