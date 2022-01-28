Van Strum & Towne Inc. Has $4.26 Million Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. cut its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,675 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises about 1.7% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,528,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,964,901,000 after buying an additional 722,962 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,756,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,044,535,000 after buying an additional 392,308 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,446,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,971,055,000 after buying an additional 93,603 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,403,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,525,115,000 after purchasing an additional 90,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,834,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $956,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290,542 shares in the last quarter. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.45.

Shares of IBM opened at $132.79 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $119.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.55 and a 200-day moving average of $133.35.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.