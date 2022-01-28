VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Purchased by Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 11.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,591,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 474,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,998,000 after buying an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 142,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after buying an additional 13,585 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 13,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 721,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,507,000 after buying an additional 33,692 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.97. 793,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,566,078. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $40.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.26 and a 200-day moving average of $32.02.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

