VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a drop of 81.8% from the December 31st total of 44,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ BJK opened at $40.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.40. VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF has a one year low of $39.60 and a one year high of $57.41.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.349 per share. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 0.84%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. J Arnold Wealth Management Co increased its position in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 160,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,795,000 after purchasing an additional 10,397 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,312,000 after buying an additional 12,475 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 112,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,428,000 after buying an additional 20,550 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after buying an additional 20,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 258.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 33,731 shares during the last quarter.

