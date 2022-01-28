Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) Shares Purchased by Smithfield Trust Co

Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 76,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 132.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VSGX opened at $58.17 on Friday. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $65.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.53 and a 200-day moving average of $62.87.

