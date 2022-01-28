Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $152.74

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $152.74 and last traded at $152.74, with a volume of 1366 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $154.57.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.75.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter worth $49,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.