Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $60.42

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $60.42 and last traded at $60.42, with a volume of 102861 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.53.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.21.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.204 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,652.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 94,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,721,000 after buying an additional 88,689 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 294,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,912,000 after purchasing an additional 72,417 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 85,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after acquiring an additional 6,359 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 70,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after buying an additional 12,747 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.