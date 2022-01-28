Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $60.42

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $60.42 and last traded at $60.42, with a volume of 102861 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.53.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.21.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.204 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (NASDAQ:VGSH)
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
