VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Upgraded at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VACNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of VAT Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of VAT Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on VAT Group from CHF 400 to CHF 440 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $440.00.

OTCMKTS VACNY opened at $39.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.88. VAT Group has a 1-year low of $26.43 and a 1-year high of $52.95.

VAT Group AG engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of vacuum valves. It operates through the following segments: Valves, Global Service, and Industry. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaic and vacuum coating industries, and industrial and research sector.

