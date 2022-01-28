Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 28.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,887 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 225,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $12,193,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 34,515 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 267,513 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $14,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 52,047 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 53,960 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. 62.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VZ. Barclays cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Cowen raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

VZ stock opened at $51.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.56. The stock has a market cap of $214.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.69 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $80,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

