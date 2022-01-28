Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Weik Capital Management

Weik Capital Management increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,860 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the quarter. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 197.6% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 29.9% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 30.8% during the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VZ. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.40.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VZ opened at $51.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $215.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.69 and a 1-year high of $59.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

