Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target Raised to $288.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $288.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $323.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $258.75.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $228.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.62. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $176.36 and a 52-week high of $234.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $214.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.04. The stock has a market cap of $58.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.64.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 31.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,547,895 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,271,352,000 after buying an additional 187,806 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,705,823 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,360,245,000 after buying an additional 530,785 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,068,848 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,644,998,000 after buying an additional 2,690,416 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,302,352 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $778,281,000 after buying an additional 215,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,153,787 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $635,897,000 after purchasing an additional 297,171 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

