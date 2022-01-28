Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) Insider Fmr Llc Sells 149,853 Shares

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) insider Fmr Llc sold 149,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $4,679,909.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Verve Therapeutics stock traded up $1.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.44. 904,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,037. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.63 and its 200-day moving average is $48.09. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.75 and a 52 week high of $78.00.

Get Verve Therapeutics alerts:

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts predict that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on VERV. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Verve Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verve Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,594,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,551,000 after buying an additional 628,747 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,851,000. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,676,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,399,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,601,000 after buying an additional 131,840 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 944,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,390,000 after purchasing an additional 414,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

About Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Verve Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verve Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.