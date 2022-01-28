Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) Insider Sells $11,867.70 in Stock

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) insider June Morris sold 2,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total transaction of $11,867.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE RBOT opened at $5.85 on Friday. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $15.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 61.49 and a current ratio of 61.49.

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vicarious Surgical Inc will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VK Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $293,386,000. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,472,000. DDD Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vicarious Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,579,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,496,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,083,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RBOT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vicarious Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. started coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vicarious Surgical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

About Vicarious Surgical

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

