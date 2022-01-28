Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys 889 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 8.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 91.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALNY shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.63.

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $127.18 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $125.08 and a one year high of $212.00. The company has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.84 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.22.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.21). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 111.82% and a negative return on equity of 94.37%. The company had revenue of $187.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.18) earnings per share. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total transaction of $5,827,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.93, for a total transaction of $549,687.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.