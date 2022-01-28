Vident Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in S&P Global by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,050,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,229,730,000 after purchasing an additional 82,465 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in S&P Global by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,535,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,450,702,000 after purchasing an additional 77,909 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in S&P Global by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,970,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,502,912,000 after purchasing an additional 35,854 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in S&P Global by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,022,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,292,701,000 after purchasing an additional 236,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in S&P Global by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,974,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,041,840,000 after purchasing an additional 23,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

SPGI stock opened at $395.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $95.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $453.49 and its 200 day moving average is $445.12. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $307.07 and a one year high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $526.00 to $494.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.70.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

