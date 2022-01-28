Vident Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,856 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SF. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 490,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,341,000 after buying an additional 189,912 shares in the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in Stifel Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,635,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 165,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,265,000 after buying an additional 10,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in Stifel Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SF opened at $72.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.42 and a 200 day moving average of $70.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.43. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $50.58 and a 1-year high of $78.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.34. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is currently 9.85%.

Separately, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Stifel Financial from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.67.

In other news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $731,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

