Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.33 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,757 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,666,060 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $24,021,793,000 after buying an additional 940,877 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,795,456 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $20,265,797,000 after purchasing an additional 314,932 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,640,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,380 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,741,785,000 after purchasing an additional 595,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,929,476 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,893,596,000 after purchasing an additional 813,689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $135.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $246.15 billion, a PE ratio of 124.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.83. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $129.26 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $18.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.96.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total value of $1,520,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

