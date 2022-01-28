Vident Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,420 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 29.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 317.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 26,306 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 5.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 47.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 14,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the second quarter valued at $1,096,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.22 per share, with a total value of $47,064.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Tarola acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.23 per share, for a total transaction of $42,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 7,200 shares of company stock worth $310,294. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VSTO. Cowen increased their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Aegis increased their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.56.

VSTO opened at $36.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.27. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a one year low of $27.02 and a one year high of $52.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.38.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.63. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 47.33% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $778.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

