Vident Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MHK. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $150.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.43. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.64 and a 52 week high of $231.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.15. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MHK. Barclays cut Mohawk Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $215.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Mohawk Industries from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $248.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Sunday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.36.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.