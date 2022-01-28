Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 2,685 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 15.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,685 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 202.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NXST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.60.

NXST opened at $154.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.68. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.70 and a 1-year high of $171.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.34.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 36.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 23,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.13, for a total value of $3,930,003.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 248,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.34, for a total transaction of $42,330,512.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 506,757 shares of company stock valued at $86,346,889 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

