Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 6,214 Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 22.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,214 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,018,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,715,000 after purchasing an additional 96,370 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,536,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 245,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,789,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 31,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 6,939 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ADS opened at $66.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.98 and its 200 day moving average is $85.71. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 1 year low of $62.49 and a 1 year high of $128.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($1.36). Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 51.65%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 18.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 5.27%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADS shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $134.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alliance Data Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.73.

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

