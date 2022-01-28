Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 6,289 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,673 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,289 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jabil in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jabil in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Jabil by 1,301.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Jabil in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Jabil in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

JBL stock opened at $58.22 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.87 and a twelve month high of $72.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.32.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 34.35% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.53%.

In other Jabil news, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 10,565 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $680,914.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 9,419 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $612,235.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,878 shares of company stock worth $10,294,628 in the last three months. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JBL. Raymond James raised their target price on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.38.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

