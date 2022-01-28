ViewRay (VRAY) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

ViewRay (NASDAQ: VRAY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/25/2022 – ViewRay is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

1/13/2022 – ViewRay was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ViewRay Inc. is a medical device company. The company develops advanced radiation therapy technology for the treatment of cancer. MRIdian system provides continuous soft-tissue imaging during treatment. ViewRay Inc. is headquartered in Oakwood Village, Ohio. “

1/11/2022 – ViewRay was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2022 – ViewRay was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ViewRay Inc. is a medical device company. The company develops advanced radiation therapy technology for the treatment of cancer. MRIdian system provides continuous soft-tissue imaging during treatment. ViewRay Inc. is headquartered in Oakwood Village, Ohio. “

VRAY opened at $4.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $668.85 million, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.18. ViewRay, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $8.25.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 million. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 159.97% and a negative return on equity of 79.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Zachary William Stassen purchased 17,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $99,999.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Influence Ltd Strong sold 4,000,000 shares of ViewRay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $28,080,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 141.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,778,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,736,000 after buying an additional 1,043,183 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 82.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,924,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,875,000 after buying an additional 872,165 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 13.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,733,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,439,000 after buying an additional 812,749 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ViewRay in the second quarter worth $4,920,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in ViewRay by 3.0% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 24,327,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,403,000 after purchasing an additional 698,074 shares during the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

