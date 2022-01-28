Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Short Interest Update

Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, an increase of 1,500.0% from the December 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE AIO traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.39. 3,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,897. Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $20.55 and a fifty-two week high of $29.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.78.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%.

In related news, CEO George R. Aylward purchased 3,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.14 per share, for a total transaction of $100,010.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Sarah E. Cogan purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.37 per share, with a total value of $25,370.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 369.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

