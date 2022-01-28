Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET) Short Interest Down 67.9% in January

Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a drop of 67.9% from the December 31st total of 52,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF by 199.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the period.

JOET stock opened at $28.29 on Friday. Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $24.35 and a 12 month high of $33.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.10.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%.

