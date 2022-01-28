Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,880 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at $373,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in Visa by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 58,648 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,730,000 after purchasing an additional 18,637 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 373,261 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $87,276,000 after acquiring an additional 36,098 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 966,176 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $225,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.92.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total transaction of $2,377,840.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,386 shares of company stock valued at $6,485,801 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $12.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $218.74. The stock had a trading volume of 287,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,336,529. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.34. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.10 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. Visa’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

