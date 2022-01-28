Visa (NYSE:V) Given New $283.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on V. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.54.

V opened at $206.15 on Friday. Visa has a fifty-two week low of $190.10 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $209.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total transaction of $2,377,840.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,386 shares of company stock worth $6,485,801 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,591,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,198,208,000 after buying an additional 2,370,237 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Visa by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,461,430 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,176,752,000 after acquiring an additional 663,802 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,670,100 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,484,422,000 after acquiring an additional 946,851 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Visa by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,355,192 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,434,618,000 after acquiring an additional 646,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,855,078 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,410,682,000 after acquiring an additional 849,919 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

