Visa (NYSE:V) Given New $290.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target dropped by Robert W. Baird from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 40.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.54.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $206.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Visa has a 52 week low of $190.10 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $209.89 and its 200 day moving average is $222.34. The company has a market cap of $396.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. Visa’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,386 shares of company stock worth $6,485,801. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Visa by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Visa by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Visa by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,037 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Visa by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Visa by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

