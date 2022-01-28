Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:VSACU) Short Interest Down 86.7% in January

Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:VSACU) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 86.7% from the December 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ VSACU opened at $10.10 on Friday. Vision Sensing Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $10.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.14.

