Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Vistry Group (LON:VTY) in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,207 ($16.28) price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on VTY. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,420 ($19.16) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,490 ($20.10) to GBX 1,560 ($21.05) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,470 ($19.83) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,130 ($15.25) to GBX 1,260 ($17.00) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,560 ($21.05) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,371.30 ($18.50).

LON VTY opened at GBX 1,006 ($13.57) on Tuesday. Vistry Group has a 1 year low of GBX 831 ($11.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,351 ($18.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of £2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,131.16 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,170.18.

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

