Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,300 shares, a growth of 300.5% from the December 31st total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 412,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Volkswagen stock traded up 0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 20.57. The company had a trading volume of 338,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,372. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of 18.10 and a 12-month high of 29.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of 20.32 and a 200 day moving average price of 22.11.

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

