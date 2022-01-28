Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,300 shares, a growth of 300.5% from the December 31st total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 412,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Volkswagen stock traded up 0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 20.57. The company had a trading volume of 338,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,372. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of 18.10 and a 12-month high of 29.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of 20.32 and a 200 day moving average price of 22.11.
Volkswagen Company Profile
