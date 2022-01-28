Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €310.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($352.27) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VOW3. Jefferies Financial Group set a €170.00 ($193.18) price objective on Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €238.00 ($270.45) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($238.64) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($267.05) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €276.00 ($313.64) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Volkswagen presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €253.29 ($287.82).

Shares of ETR:VOW3 opened at €186.26 ($211.66) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of €155.20 ($176.36) and a 12-month high of €252.20 ($286.59). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €181.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of €191.94.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

