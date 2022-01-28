Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA)’s share price fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.12 and last traded at $4.15. 1,884,459 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 1,456,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.38.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VLTA. Roth Capital began coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Volta Inc – Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Volta Inc – Class A from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.92.

Get Volta Inc - Class A alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $8.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Volta Inc – Class A will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 44.06% of the company’s stock.

About Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA)

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

Featured Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Volta Inc - Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volta Inc - Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.