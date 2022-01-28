Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $75.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

VOYA has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a market perform rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Voya Financial from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded Voya Financial from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $68.52 on Tuesday. Voya Financial has a 12-month low of $54.46 and a 12-month high of $74.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.93 and a 200 day moving average of $65.77.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $453.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Voya Financial will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Clyde Landon Jr. Cobb sold 2,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $190,448.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,355,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,678 shares of company stock worth $2,548,328 in the last 90 days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 24,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 3,896 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 636 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.