Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $75.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.
VOYA has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a market perform rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Voya Financial from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded Voya Financial from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.00.
Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $68.52 on Tuesday. Voya Financial has a 12-month low of $54.46 and a 12-month high of $74.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.93 and a 200 day moving average of $65.77.
In other Voya Financial news, insider Clyde Landon Jr. Cobb sold 2,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $190,448.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,355,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,678 shares of company stock worth $2,548,328 in the last 90 days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 24,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 3,896 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 636 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.
About Voya Financial
Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.
