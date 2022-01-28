W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) & PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Critical Comparison

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) and PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for W&T Offshore and PDC Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score W&T Offshore 0 0 2 0 3.00 PDC Energy 0 0 6 0 3.00

W&T Offshore presently has a consensus price target of $6.20, suggesting a potential upside of 47.62%. PDC Energy has a consensus price target of $66.60, suggesting a potential upside of 13.23%. Given W&T Offshore’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe W&T Offshore is more favorable than PDC Energy.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares W&T Offshore and PDC Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio W&T Offshore $346.63 million 1.73 $37.79 million ($0.70) -6.00 PDC Energy $1.34 billion 4.28 -$724.32 million $0.41 143.46

W&T Offshore has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PDC Energy. W&T Offshore is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PDC Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares W&T Offshore and PDC Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets W&T Offshore -20.39% -4.76% 1.09% PDC Energy 3.33% 25.49% 12.29%

Volatility and Risk

W&T Offshore has a beta of 2.93, suggesting that its stock price is 193% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PDC Energy has a beta of 3.17, suggesting that its stock price is 217% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.2% of W&T Offshore shares are held by institutional investors. 34.7% of W&T Offshore shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of PDC Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PDC Energy beats W&T Offshore on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc. engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

