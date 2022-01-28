WANdisco plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF) Short Interest Up 846.2% in January

WANdisco plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, an increase of 846.2% from the December 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WANSF remained flat at $$3.94 on Friday. WANdisco has a twelve month low of $3.59 and a twelve month high of $8.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WANdisco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

WANdisco Plc operates as a LiveData company, which engages in the development and sale of licenses of distributed software solutions. The firm also provides enterprise-ready, non-stop software solutions. It operates though the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of the World.

