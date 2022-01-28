Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) will announce $1.50 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Warner Music Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.51 billion. Warner Music Group posted sales of $1.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Warner Music Group will report full year sales of $5.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.75 billion to $6.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.24 billion to $6.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Warner Music Group.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 830.77% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WMG shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Warner Music Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.45.

In other Warner Music Group news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,160,745 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $171,630,731.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 80.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 201.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 40.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 18.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WMG traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.26. 870,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,523,340. The firm has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.40, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.60. Warner Music Group has a 52-week low of $31.50 and a 52-week high of $50.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is currently 105.27%.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

