Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,161,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 101,669 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $414,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in Waters by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond raised its position in Waters by 0.5% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 5,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Camden Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Waters by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total value of $1,344,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WAT opened at $306.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $343.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $366.41. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $258.91 and a 12 month high of $428.22.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $659.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.28 million. Waters had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 271.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

Waters Profile

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

