Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target Cut to $225.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $280.00 to $225.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Wayfair from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Wayfair from $250.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Wayfair from $337.00 to $301.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush lowered Wayfair from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $290.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Wayfair from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wayfair presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $284.00.

Shares of W opened at $140.52 on Tuesday. Wayfair has a 52 week low of $129.50 and a 52 week high of $355.96. The company has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.16 and a beta of 2.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $204.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.37.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Wayfair will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 5,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $846,984.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 40,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total transaction of $10,413,118.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 103,316 shares of company stock valued at $25,429,490. Insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of W. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,515,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,595,000. Institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

